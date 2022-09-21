Eustace Mullins and his dire warning on deadly vaccinations

Eustace Mullins and his warnings to humanity on the medical mafia were WAY before their time.
They attempted to character assassinate him at every turn, but his wise words against the medical mafia are even more true today than they were decades ago.
He warned us about the dangers of "Vaccine" Fraud.
