The Silent War Ep. 6078: Audits & Lawsuits, No Internal CDC Vax Mandate.

In this episode of the Silent War - Audits moving ahead in numerous states including subpoenas. Ashley Babbitt's Family suing for 10,000,000.The CDC still hasn't mandated the vaccine for its own employees - that's odd.In Florida, Freedom Shines Brightly as School Vouchers offer a choice for parents and children bullied by covid harassment.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat