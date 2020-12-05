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Completely ignorant of what they are dealing with, they simply prefer the expedient approach of “throwing a hand grenade into a switchboard to fix it.”
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74 views • December 05, 2020
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
To appear more scientific, psychiatrists claim that their “disorders” come from a chemical imbalance in the brain.
This claim has never been proven true, since there are no tests to assess the chemical status of a living person’s brain or how to determine what a correct chemical balance looks like.
But this hasn’t stopped psychiatrists from labeling millions of people with a mental illness and drugging them with powerful mind-altering drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/psychiatry/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
To appear more scientific, psychiatrists claim that their “disorders” come from a chemical imbalance in the brain.
This claim has never been proven true, since there are no tests to assess the chemical status of a living person’s brain or how to determine what a correct chemical balance looks like.
But this hasn’t stopped psychiatrists from labeling millions of people with a mental illness and drugging them with powerful mind-altering drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/psychiatry/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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