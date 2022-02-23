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Reporter brutally attacked by Ottawa police speaks out | Eric Bolling The Balance on Newsmax
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40 views • February 23, 2022
From NEWSMAX
Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was attacked when Ottawa police closed in on peaceful protesters taking part in the Canadian 2022 Freedom Convoy. She tells her story to Eric Bolling on Newsmax. - via Eric Bolling The Balance, weekdays at 4PM ET on Newsmax
Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was attacked when Ottawa police closed in on peaceful protesters taking part in the Canadian 2022 Freedom Convoy. She tells her story to Eric Bolling on Newsmax. - via Eric Bolling The Balance, weekdays at 4PM ET on Newsmax
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