Not as Far Fetched as You Think: Archaeology Reveals in World Cycles Not Millions of Years of History

Our education causes us to make assumptions that in turn have us forcing conclusion to fit cherry-picked facts with the end result of a science built upon blocks that fit preconceived constructions rather than the truth. When the methods of historical analysis have been invented and require numerous suppositions to be treated as truths, the result are designer dating methods tailored to produce desired results. By their education, scientists have been slaved to systems no different than the fanatical faith of the fundamentalists. Both are in error and both are trained to believe there are only two sides of the argument- evolution or creationism. But the facts demonstrate that this bifurcation is itself a trap from comprehending what this world actually is and how it's history has unfolded.





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