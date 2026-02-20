BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(💥 ALERT DOCUMENTARY) NEW YORK CITY DESTROYED SOON, AMERICA THE BABYLON FALLS, WITH IRAN WAR
End the global reset
End the global reset
81 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 2 days ago

In this short documentary I'm going over a very important subject and if it is going to happen soon, we need to know about it. there will be peace and then sudden destruction. In the Bible New York City is the great city that is supposed to be destroyed and it seems to be early on even before the Great tribulation. I feel this is a very needed subject because once this event happens prophecy is showing that the world will continue to fall from that point. and it might very well be precipitated by US America Babylon making war against Iran in the Middle East. I know the news of this is hard but it is important and once it happens then also know the deliverance of the overcomers in the last days has begun


You can email me for questions or comments app [email protected]


⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



AS SHOWN TO MY DOCUMENTARY THIS IS THE LINKS TO THE POWER AND PASSOVER AND WHICH THIS YEAR IT'LL FALL ON APRIL THE 15TH 2026. I CANNOT EMPHASIZE ENOUGH JUST HOW IMPORTANT THIS PASSOVER MIGHT BE FOR IT IS VERY POSSIBLE THIS IS THE ONE WE HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR, AND IF SO, STRAP YOUR SEAT BELTS ON


https://larrygmeguiar2.com/Power_In_Passover1.htm

Keywords
americadronesiran warimminent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA&#8217;s mail-order abortion pills

Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA’s mail-order abortion pills

Patrick Lewis
FBI&#8217;s selective incompetence: Why can&#8217;t they access a suspect&#8217;s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

FBI’s selective incompetence: Why can’t they access a suspect’s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

Patrick Lewis
Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Why your body&#8217;s &#8220;medicine&#8221; is activated during meditation

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Why your body’s “medicine” is activated during meditation

Jacob Thomas
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy