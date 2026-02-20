(💥 ALERT DOCUMENTARY) NEW YORK CITY DESTROYED SOON, AMERICA THE BABYLON FALLS, WITH IRAN WAR

In this short documentary I'm going over a very important subject and if it is going to happen soon, we need to know about it. there will be peace and then sudden destruction. In the Bible New York City is the great city that is supposed to be destroyed and it seems to be early on even before the Great tribulation. I feel this is a very needed subject because once this event happens prophecy is showing that the world will continue to fall from that point. and it might very well be precipitated by US America Babylon making war against Iran in the Middle East. I know the news of this is hard but it is important and once it happens then also know the deliverance of the overcomers in the last days has begun





