Stand Up for What is Right | Episode 20

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Liberty Man shares his thoughts on abortion, rising costs, communism in Canada, and interviews Ron Armstrong from Stand Up Michigan to talk about Covidland 3, reasons for taking action, and motivations for staying positive in the fight. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man take calls for the first time together and get some valuable input from listeners with some comical moments.
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