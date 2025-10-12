BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Did a Miracle Cure send Pastor Grenon and his Family to Prison?
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
67 followers
17 views • 3 days ago

Did a Miracle Cure send Pastor Grenon and his Family to Prison?

With Pastor Mark Grenon - jailed for healing people with pHARMa-disapproved interventions. 

https://godsuniversalantidote.org/

 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, off-label use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine was criticized by media outlets aligned with pharmaceutical interests, despite their proven efficacy against diseases like river blindness and malaria in developing countries. Pastor Grenon and his sons, while on humanitarian missions, discovered chlorine dioxide’s effectiveness against MRSA, a resistant bacterial infection, after Grenon cured himself and others. However, promoting such alternative treatments, which don’t profit Big Pharma, led to severe repercussions, as many healers face imprisonment or worse for challenging the pharmaceutical industry’s dominance….

…Fauci’s influence led the FDA and FTC to issue cease-and-desist orders against over 700 advocates of chlorine dioxide, which is not bleach but a proven therapy. Pastor Grenon and his sons, ministering in Colombia, were extradited and charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., receiving harsh sentences in a biased court system despite no victims. Now released, Grenon seeks commutation for his sons, still imprisoned, by appealing to Attorney General Pam Bondi and pardon czar Alice Johnson. To Make America Healthy Again, grassroots efforts must push for free speech and liability to replace FDA politicization, ending cartel interference with access to natural treatments.

fdaftcfaucipastor mark grenon
