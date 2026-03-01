Paul Cook Live on Archaix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Easy Tigers! It's Pal Cook, traveller extraordinaire, quick to show us that those rocks ain't right. Someone's been pouring stone, machining it, boring and even adding new layers to hide older surfaces. Always a pleasure.
Archaix