Paul Cook Live on Archaix

Easy Tigers! It's Pal Cook, traveller extraordinaire, quick to show us that those rocks ain't right. Someone's been pouring stone, machining it, boring and even adding new layers to hide older surfaces. Always a pleasure.

PAUL COOK STORE

paulcookstore.myshopify.com





Patreon

patreon.com/join/7674695/checkout





Instagram

instagram.com/paulcookyoutube





Telegram Group

t.me/s/paulcook33





YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_tEG_zQvQGYIcNAJFL18ig





Archaix website- https://archaix.com/





CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books





Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason





Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts





ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy





Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources





Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138





MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378





🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Archaix

https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138/videos