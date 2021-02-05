Absolue Proof - How the 2020 Election was STOLEN - Lindell Explosive Censored Documentary

CENSORED from Vimeo and YouTube within two hours of appearing, this documentary gives a closer look at the theft of the 2020 election.



"Mikey@BigWuBear

@PoisonDartPepe Just finished Mike Lindell's docu-movie. I'm amazed that the effort to create his accounting of all the fraud survived long enough to make it to the interwebz. I'm done counting on the judicial and executive systems of our government to make this right. I really hope that we can exercise the system as it is designed to function but I'm more inclined to believe that the actions of Americans to boycott businesses, elect new representatives, rebuild the media and to sew up the rips and tears in our moral fabric will ultimately be what affects change."



"R.O.C.K.InTheUSSA@ROCKintheUSSA

Watching it now, Mike, and spreading it ALLLLLL over the webbernets!

VERY well done - excellent production on the video, very classy, and - most importantly - the proof is in the pudding!"