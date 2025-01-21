BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Day 1 - The Big Review | Maverick News Special Broadcast
Maverick News
Maverick News
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 3 months ago

SPECIAL: Maverick News Broadcast


* Trump - Day 1 in Review 

Join us a we review Trump's first actions as President after beign sworn in for the second time. What is going on with Canada and the threat of tariffs? Why He vows to take back Panama Canal. Will Canada become the 51st state?


In this exclusive Maverick News breakdown, we'll dissect Trump's immediate actions, the flurry of executive orders signed off, and the political shockwaves felt across the nation and globally. 


🔥 What's on the agenda:

The first executive orders: What did Trump undo, and what's the new direction?

The border emergency declaration - what does it mean for immigration policy?

DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in the federal workforce - is there a shift in policy?

Energy policy changes - how will they impact America's future?


We'll analyze the implications, the opposition's reactions, and the support from Trump's base. Will these moves set the stage for a new era of American politics, or are they just the opening salvos in what's to come?


📢 Join the Conversation:

Like, comment, and subscribe for more unfiltered news from Maverick News.

Drop your thoughts below - do you think Trump's first-day actions will stick, or are they just political theater?

Don't forget to turn on notifications so you never miss our take on the latest.


🔗 Stay Informed:

For deeper insights, check out our related content on Trump's inauguration and the political landscape that led us here.


This isn't just news; it's a Maverick News analysis where we challenge the narrative, question the establishment, and give you the straight talk on Trump's first day back in the Oval Office. 


Watch now and let's unpack what this means for America and the World!

Keywords
trumpnewsinfowarsnazimagamusk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy