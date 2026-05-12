BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Role of Preparedness and Self-Reliance, an interview with Paul Brennan
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
155 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
117 views • 3 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


As uncertainty around the world continues to grow, more people are exploring the importance of preparedness, resilience, and self-reliance in everyday life. From learning practical skills and growing food to reducing dependence on centralized systems, conversations around sustainability and long-term readiness are becoming increasingly relevant. Many believe preparedness is not about fear, but about building confidence and adaptability during uncertain times. Watch the latest interview for a deeper discussion on preparedness, mindset, and the growing movement toward self-reliance.


#Preparedness #SelfReliance #Sustainability #Resilience #CurrentEvents


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamscurrent eventsbrighteon highlights
Chapters

3:31End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
Prepare for Chaos: Preparedness Experts Share How to Survive Civil Unrest

Prepare for Chaos: Preparedness Experts Share How to Survive Civil Unrest

Garrison Vance
The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve and What You Must Do Now

The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve and What You Must Do Now

Mike Adams
The Coming Collapse: Building the foundation for a free future

The Coming Collapse: Building the foundation for a free future

Ramon Tomey
Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Belle Carter
The billionaire escape plan: The secret doomsday bunkers of tech elites

The billionaire escape plan: The secret doomsday bunkers of tech elites

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy