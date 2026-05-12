The Role of Preparedness and Self-Reliance, an interview with Paul Brennan

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As uncertainty around the world continues to grow, more people are exploring the importance of preparedness, resilience, and self-reliance in everyday life. From learning practical skills and growing food to reducing dependence on centralized systems, conversations around sustainability and long-term readiness are becoming increasingly relevant. Many believe preparedness is not about fear, but about building confidence and adaptability during uncertain times. Watch the latest interview for a deeper discussion on preparedness, mindset, and the growing movement toward self-reliance.
#Preparedness #SelfReliance #Sustainability #Resilience #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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