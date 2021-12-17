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Prayer Veteran Nancy Harden - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
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36 views • December 17, 2021
Prayer Veteran Nancy Harden - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
For fifty-plus years, Nancy served God and her church as intercessor and ordained teacher/speaker.
Listen to Nancy's authority in the spirit as she prays.
More of Nancy Harden on Prayer Force:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1w-KwGIJPQ&;t=2s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5I-pijNRCs&;t=9s
For fifty-plus years, Nancy served God and her church as intercessor and ordained teacher/speaker.
Listen to Nancy's authority in the spirit as she prays.
More of Nancy Harden on Prayer Force:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1w-KwGIJPQ&;t=2s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5I-pijNRCs&;t=9s
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