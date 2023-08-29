capitol entry and the rotunda - Stacy Hager

"There are three times when police gave instructions to the group and myself when I entered. The voice saying 'They're Guests' and the man saying 'Bring 'em in, Bring 'em in' have been matched as the same person, whom everyone there including police recognized as a high ranking capitol police officer. Also the capitol police officer checking for weapons who lays his hand on my shoulder and tells me 'Go in, go out' is all heard audibly on this video. This video has been public for 2 1/2 years on YouTube and is public information entered as evidence against me"

- Stacy Hager

https://rumble.com/v3cz6rw-capitol-entry-and-the-rotunda.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dBL-57giNE

