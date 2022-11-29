The China Apologists

Elites Excuse Or Ignore CCP Atrocities
* China doesn’t have to invade the U.S. to subdue and change us; it already has.
* It has enormous influence on our lives here — through the powerful people and institutions it has bought off, the strategic acquisitions, the technology it has stolen, and the deadly drugs it sent here.
* As long as it’s run by the ChiComs, China is our enemy.
* We are giving them credibility they do not deserve.
* The ruling class works overtime to appease China.
* Could this be a turning point in China?
* Apple condemns U.S. while protecting China.
* Technology has made China more ruthless, not free.
* WEF sees the ChiComs as a model.
* Why are NATO and EU working to appease China?
* America’s lack of leadership enables ChiCom abuses.
* [Bidan] administration’s tepid response speaks volumes.
* How long can we continue to look the other way?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 28 November 2022
