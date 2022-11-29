Create New Account
The China Apologists
Elites Excuse Or Ignore CCP Atrocities

* China doesn’t have to invade the U.S. to subdue and change us; it already has.

* It has enormous influence on our lives here — through the powerful people and institutions it has bought off, the strategic acquisitions, the technology it has stolen, and the deadly drugs it sent here.

* As long as it’s run by the ChiComs, China is our enemy.

* We are giving them credibility they do not deserve.

* The ruling class works overtime to appease China.

* Could this be a turning point in China?

* Apple condemns U.S. while protecting China.

* Technology has made China more ruthless, not free.

* WEF sees the ChiComs as a model.

* Why are NATO and EU working to appease China?

* America’s lack of leadership enables ChiCom abuses.

* [Bidan] administration’s tepid response speaks volumes.

* How long can we continue to look the other way?

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 28 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316285718112

apologistcommunismlaura ingrahamchinaxi jinpingjoe bidentyrannytim cookinfiltrationmichael bloombergleftismideologysubversiontotalitarianismauthoritarianismchicomjohn kirby

