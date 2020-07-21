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Dems Announce Illegal Plan To Forcefully Remove Trump From Office To Declare Martial Law
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189 views • July 21, 2020
Alex Jones hosts from the road to break the emergency message to the public that a coup is in motion and the Dems are making their move to overthrow the will of the American people.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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