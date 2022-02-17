Meet Patrick Coffin, a great hero in the fight for freedom and for all that’s good in Western civilization. As a devoted Catholic, he bravely reveals the evil of the current “anti-Pope,” but his broader message of freedom and love is for all humanity. As Ginger and I are, you will feel privileged to know Patrick. Also, early in the show, I summarize our very latest findings on the newest great threat emerging from predatory globalism. We believe we have discovered the next huge strategy after COVID-19 for undermining freedom and the Western democracies. Be among the very first in the world to know how it is already unfolding behind the scenes.



In the U.S. our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predator: We are the Prey, can be purchased at our ecommerce website www.WeAreThePrey.com. The book is also available at bookstores everywhere and online in kindle and paperback formats.