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Prayer in Adversity
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27 views • October 17, 2020
How can we respond to times of adversity Biblically? What can we do when darkness surrounds us? Death, sickness, persecutions, accusations of the enemy are raging? What storm is raging in your life today? What is it doing? In this study, we look at both Psalms and Proverbs for insight into passing through times of adversity.
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