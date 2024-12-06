BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putting Syria’s Conflict in Context: Reality on the Ground Driving Difficult Decisions
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9976 followers
161 views • 4 months ago

Update on US proxy war in Syria…

- Syrian forces continue withdrawing following a large offensive carried out by US-sponsored terrorists from Idlib, northern Syria;

- Syrian forces previously withdrew from these regions during the 2011-2015 phase of the US proxy war against Syria;

- Russian intervention allowed Syrian forces to incrementally take back territory with a specific task force, city-by-city, in operations that spanned years;

- It is still too early to draw conclusions about the disposition of forces on either side, including how overextended Russian and Iranian forces may be or the full depth of combat power of US-backed terrorists;

- Syrian forces are likely falling back because they are incapable of holding all of this territory at once, particularly in areas like Hama and Homs serving as traditional strongholds of US-backed extremism and will need to incrementally retake it as it did from 2015 onward;

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

