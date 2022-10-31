Global Alert News - #377 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 29, 2022.
Wild fires are serving the geoengineering operations...so they'll keep going. The Atomic Scientist released a bulletin that nuclear war would be far worse for the planet than it would have been 70 years ago due to the stresses of the planet today. Plus ocean plankton is 90% gone...no plankton, no ocean, oxygen or life. Forests dying from engineered 15 year drought.
