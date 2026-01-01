BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Govt Fraud, Organ Trafficking & the Unraveling of the Deep State
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
Kristy Allen exposes a sweeping wave of corruption, criminal fraud, and deep-state unraveling across America.


Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs faces a potential RICO investigation over a $400,000 foster care bribery scheme. In Miami, a chilling “White Coat Ring” is uncovered—where a hospital director orchestrated a fake drug operation, organ trafficking to China, and 67 unexplained deaths, with U.S. military intelligence now involved.


Meanwhile, the largest federal fraud scandal in history unfolds in Minnesota, where Somali-run NGOs have siphoned billions from taxpayer-funded programs—daycare, autism services, and meal programs—while politicians like Eric Swalwell, John Thune, and Tammy Baldwin are implicated in massive campaign money laundering.


