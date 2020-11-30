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THAT'S HOW THIS STORY GOES ΚΑΠΩΣ ΕΤΣΙ ΕΞΕΛΙΣΣΕΤΑΙ ΑΥΤΗ Η ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ
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1560 views • November 30, 2020
YOUTUBE TUKE THIS VIDEO DOWN FROM MY CHANNEL love n light AND THEY GAVE ME ONE MORE STRIKE.
ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΕΒΑΣΑΝ ΣΤΟ love n light ΚΙ ΕΓΙΝΕ Η ΑΙΤΙΑ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΩ ΕΝΑ ΑΚΟΜΗ ΣΤΡΙΚΕ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΜΕ ΚΛΕΙΣΟΥΝ ΚΙ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ
ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΕΒΑΣΑΝ ΣΤΟ love n light ΚΙ ΕΓΙΝΕ Η ΑΙΤΙΑ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΩ ΕΝΑ ΑΚΟΜΗ ΣΤΡΙΚΕ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΜΕ ΚΛΕΙΣΟΥΝ ΚΙ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ
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