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Two Witnesses Today
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36 views • July 29, 2021
Using scriptural patterns, the character and purposes of the Two Witnesses and their followers are brought to light as the seventh biblical calendar month of Tishri and the Feast of Tabernacles timeframes are explored. Limitless Realms’ and Salem Media San Diego’s Caz Taylor will give you a lot to consider and pray about, because the necessary ministries of G-d’s two witnesses (and their companies) to expose and deal with satanic evils are needed more than ever.
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