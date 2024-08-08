NIGHT LANDING AT SEA TAC!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here a trans-continental flight approaches and lands at SEA TAC Airport in the Seattle, Washington area.
The air is very clear and smooth, and our approach is unhindered by clouds. As the aircraft drifts lower and lower, the lights of the cities below become brighter and brighter. Eventually we touchdown, ending a perfect flight!
Enjoy our presentation on video!