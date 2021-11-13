The Knights of Zion [Freemasons' secret rites and rituals]Centuries after their inception, the #Freemasons' secret rites and rituals remain as mysterious as ever. Even in the boiling political climate we find ourselves in today, the beliefs of this deceptively powerful order remains hidden behind metaphor, symbolism, and charity. But where do the insidious conspiracies of global control originate from, and do they have any basis in reality? What is the intrinsic relationship between Masonic demeanor and Jewish mysticism? And do these two schools of thought hold a conflict of interest?I've put together this documentary in hopes of shedding light on these questions that have continued to confound historians for a millennia.Related:Investigating the Priory of Sion and the Knights TemplarPriory of ZionThe Prieure de Sion (Priory of Zion) was unknown to the general public until 1982 when a book co-authored by Michael Baigent, Richard Leigh, and Henry Lincoln came out. The book was entitled Holy Blood, Holy Grail and it offered historical proof that an organization called the Prieure de Sion was powerful and had existed since the time of the early crusades (1099 A.D.).INTRODUCTIONIn 1991, I came out a little more information on the Prieure de Sion. The organization is so little known to even my readership, that we need to stop and really examine the Prieure de Sion. In trying to figure out the mysteries surrounding this organization, Lincoln, Leigh and Baigent’s research led them to conclude that the holy bloodline that the Prieure de Sion guarded was the bloodline of Jesus.This immediately made all their research anathema (condemned and disliked) by the most of Christendom. I watched to see if Christians would refute the unbiblical parts of their research, but besides a couple of short articles in Christian periodicals (in addition to this was a small book in England- The Holy Grail Revealed) which simplistically claimed that the book was of no value because obviously it was erroneous, no one even pretended to try to refute the book.The authors went on to write two more popular historical exposes concerning the Prieure de Sion and Freemasonry (The Messianic Legacy and The Temple and The Lodge). Actually to be fair to the Christians, if I hadn’t already known from my research that much of the European information in Holy Blood, Holy Grail was correct, the wild religious speculation about Jesus in Part 3 may have caused me to doubt the book too.The first Christian author to pick up on the Prieure de Sion was J.R. Church who wrote Guardians of the Grail which built on Holy Blood, Holy Grail’s research in a constructive way and put more pieces of the puzzle together. At last a book was out that challenged some of the false ideas of Holy Blood, Holy Grail without blindly throwing their excellent research away.While the public at large had never heard of the Prieure de Sion until Holy Blood, Holy Grail came out, the organization was written about in high level military intelligence briefings years before the book. Some of the men in high level intelligence have become concerned with the direction this nation is going. It is through such men that independent confirmation had leaked out even before the book.WHAT ABOUT THE FREEMAN FAMILY?The information did get to some researchers. I came out with my Be Wise As Serpents book in 1991, which among other things covered the Prieure de Sion, after I had concluded that the evidence verified its existence. I approached the issue from my own angle of research. In researching the Illuminati it became clear :-1. That bloodlines were very important,2. That the people in high level Satanism believe they are descendants of the House of David,3. The Illuminati’s activities tied in in many ways to the Prieure de Sion.One startling tie-in was that the Freeman family was, according to an informant, one of the top 13 Illuminati families. The ex-Illuminati people I received information from were not familiar with Holy Blood, Holy Grail nor Guardians of the Grail. Even if they had, which they definitely hadn’t, neither book mentions the Freeman family. It wasn’t until the researchers of Holy Blood, Holy Grail wrote their sequel, “The Messianic Legacy” that was published in 1987, that the name Freeman came out as the leader of the Prieure de Sion.