Eating Healthy on a Road Trip IS Possible! | 30 Days of Fall | Day 7

I’m getting set to be off on another marvelous adventure! So I thought I’d show you what food I’m packing for a road trip in order to have energy for the drive and not be dependent on gas station / truck stop produce AND what is now my #1 junk food replacement snack for munching on in the car- life changing indeed! I still can’t believe it took me so long to discover this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.