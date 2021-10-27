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Steve Kirsch Body Slams FDA's ACIP Committee During Public Comment!
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30 views • October 27, 2021
Even though ACIP has rubberstamped the EUA for smaller children, it's still worth getting comments like these onto the record. They are going to vaccinate embryos in the womb by this time next year, watch!
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