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°•WORMWOOD°•PLANETX°•SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS°• RED OBJECT , CRAZY LIGHT SOURCE AND EXOPLANETS
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120 views • May 05, 2021
Time is now very short and it would be wise to prepare as very soon the Kings of this will hide themselves: Go into the rocks and hide in the dust from the terror of the LORD and the splendor of His majesty. Isaiah 2:21. They will flee to caverns in the rocks and crevices in the cliffs, away from the terror of the LORD and from the splendor of His majesty, when He rises to shake the earth. Isaiah 7:19.
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