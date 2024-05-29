05.29.24 Morning Musings: Is Trump Going To Jail?

The short answers is Good Luck putting him in a correctional facility.

Too many extenuating factors including the health risks for a 78 y/o man.

It's all just more hype for the fear porn industry. Will he be convicted? Yes almost certainly. Did you ever serve on a jury? Was it in a hive mind controlled city?

Big 3 folks

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear2

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/