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My SHOCKING Dream About President Donald J. Trump (You must watch) #Share
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114 views • August 09, 2020
Pastor & Doctor Kynan Bridges describes a dream that the LORD brought to him about President Trump and GOD's assignment that he is to protect the Ancient Foundations. We need to seek the LORD in prayer and to pray for DJT, his family and all of GOD's children and put our differences aside. The LORD will show each one of us what to do.
His UTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/kbridges7
His UTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/kbridges7
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