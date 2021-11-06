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Smartphones and Social Media: A Mass Surveillance Dystopia | Academy of Ideas
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74 views • November 06, 2021
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By: Academy of Ideas
Original url:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/smartphones-and-social-media-a-mass:5
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Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Academy of Ideas
Original url:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/smartphones-and-social-media-a-mass:5
From the video Description:
Become a Supporting Member, access 57+ membership videos (more added each month) ► http://academyofideas.com/members/
Paypal (One-Time Donations) ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Bitcoin: 1P6ntukFENP1nvEf4bJNj3tsDEuiSyUFW6
Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/10/smartphones-and-social-media-a-mass-surveillance-dystopia
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/academyofideas/
Podcast:
Subscribe to us on Google Podcasts:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hY2FkZW15b2ZpZGVhcy5jb20vZmVlZC9wb2RjYXN0Lw
Subscribe to us on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/academy-of-ideas/id1364706343
Subscribe to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2dio7KUNuDHErlMumZtNt6
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Some of the art in this video was created by Andreas Varro – check out more of his excellent work here:
https://www.andreasvarro.com/
http://www.instagram.com/andreas.varro
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