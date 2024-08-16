Covid-19 “Trojan horse” for a Greater Agenda with Dr. Stella Emanuel

https://danhappel.com/trojan-horse-for-a-greater-agenda-with-dr-stella-emanuel/

Connecting the Dots with Dr. Stella Emanuel, a pediatrician and natural medicine practitioner based in Houston, Texas. Dr. Emanuel, who is also a minister and member of America’s Frontline Doctors, shared her perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic and the spiritual warfare she believes is intertwined with it.

Dr. Emanuel emphasized her belief that COVID-19 was a “Trojan horse” for a greater agenda involving transhumanism and population control. She discussed how her ministry, prophetic visions, and spiritual warnings prepared her for what she describes as a planned crisis. She was particularly critical of the mainstream medical response, defending the use of treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and described how her bold public stance drew widespread attention and controversy.

Her discussion extended beyond medical topics into a broader critique of global governance, with references to figures like Klaus Schwab and institutions like the World Economic Forum. Dr. Emanuel also warned against what she perceives as the spiritual and technological manipulation leading society towards a “beast system” as described in biblical prophecy.

In addition to her medical and spiritual guidance, Dr. Emanuel stressed the importance of preparedness. She urged listeners to stock up on essential items, including food, water, and medical supplies, while also emphasizing spiritual readiness.

She advised people to connect with God, study scripture, and be discerning in these challenging times.

Overall, this episode combined health, spirituality, and end-times prophecy into a passionate discussion that connected global events with biblical narratives and urged listeners to take proactive steps both physically and spiritually.