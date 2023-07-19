You're Being Lied To: Here's What's Really Going On With the Ukraine-Russia War! 🇺🇦 🇷🇺

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

All of Washington DC is obsessed with war. All of the mansions around DC are built on the backs of war contracts. All of the wealth that flows through DC is because of War and Big Pharma.

The left pretends Russia randomly pulled out of the grain deal & ignores how Ukraine just blew up part of the Crimea Bridge again, an act Russia considers to be a terrorist attack.

They push the lie that without provocation, the evil Russians are targeting infrastructure of the grain deal & blocking the ships from entering the port. In reality, they're doing so because Zelensky/Ukraine are using it to stash weapons & the grain is going to the wealthiest countries, not countries that need it most.

Leftists & their fake news MSM are LIARS. They're what's dangerous & they think we're all dumb enough to believe them.

