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Full Response to Senator Crawford's Facebook Live | COVID-19 Debate
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30 views • August 26, 2021
Senator, Damion Crawford, did a Facebook live on August 25, 2021. This was to address the content of a video about the covid-19 vaccines in which the speaker was alleged to be Senator Crawford - he denied that the voice in the video belonged to him.
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