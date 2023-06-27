George Galloway Talks With Col Douglas McGregor On Russia

George Galloway has an interesting discussion with Col. Douglas McGregor, (U.S. Army Ret.) as they discuss the shortest, most unsuccessful coup possibly in history.
Although there are many stories circulating as to who was actually behind this 'attempted coup', these two gentlemen cover some very interesting points pertaining to this event.
Video Source:
George Galloway and the M.O.A.T.
Closing theme music:
'Pirate Dance' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between George Galloway or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce tue22:36
