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The Covington Boys Rorschach Test
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30 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance marvels at the outpouring of hatred unleashed by yet another false accusation of white "racism." A 17-year-old boy smiles in the face of slurs and intimidation—and is accused of "bigotry in excelsis." Taylor points out that Orwell already had a name for this in 1984: "facecrime."
First posted on YouTube on January 22, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on January 22, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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