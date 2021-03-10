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PATRIOTS IN TUNE SHOW #321: HEAVY METAL PATRIOT 3-9-2021
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0 view • March 10, 2021
#TuneIn2InTune on PATRIOTS IN TUNE. Tonight, musical guest HEAVY METAL PATRIOT joins us on the show. It will be a great night packed with politics music and laughter!! Check out his links here:
YouTube
https://youtube.com/channel/UCFpnJ81D5imc1rJnVQcASDg
Rumble
https://rumble.com/vc73pn-heavy-metal-patriot...
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uu1SUvrj3LFAB30oG4bAV...
Bandcamp
https://heavymetalpatriot.bandcamp.com/.../enemy-of-a-friend
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CK7SiT_BFNL/?igshid=oha2p2v860hc
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/100189991916097/posts/141776887757407/?sfnsn=mo
Merch
https://teespring.com/stores/heavy-metal-patriot-store
New show times! Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm/PST
Catturd Wednesday's from 12 Noon - 2:00pm EST
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
SUBSCRIBE! Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide️
We are dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Check out https://www.PatriotsInTune.net ~&~ https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
YouTube
https://youtube.com/channel/UCFpnJ81D5imc1rJnVQcASDg
Rumble
https://rumble.com/vc73pn-heavy-metal-patriot...
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uu1SUvrj3LFAB30oG4bAV...
Bandcamp
https://heavymetalpatriot.bandcamp.com/.../enemy-of-a-friend
https://www.instagram.com/p/CK7SiT_BFNL/?igshid=oha2p2v860hc
https://www.facebook.com/100189991916097/posts/141776887757407/?sfnsn=mo
Merch
https://teespring.com/stores/heavy-metal-patriot-store
New show times! Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm/PST
Catturd Wednesday's from 12 Noon - 2:00pm EST
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
SUBSCRIBE! Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide️
We are dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Check out https://www.PatriotsInTune.net ~&~ https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
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