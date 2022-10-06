Dr. Jane Ruby Show





October 5, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane starts the list for prosecution: in addition to the usual suspects that have become household names like Fauci & Wallensky, there are many who can be named and groups of people who will be indicted and Dr. Jane reviews her list as a foundation for a 2 part interview with ProsecuteNow.io leader, Stanford Graham who shares one such prosecution…the plan to try the godfather of spike protein gain of function, UNC researcher, Ralph Baric who made sure his tweaked spike protein made people suffer and choke to death. This is the beginning of the end for the conspirators. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





Prosecutenow.io





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ms39o-live-7pm-the-murder-trials-begin.html