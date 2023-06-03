ANDREW TATE 1ST INTERVIEW WITH BBC (BANNED FROM YOUTUBE)

ANDREW TATE FIRST INTERVIEW WITH THE BBC, THEY TRIED TO MAKE HIM LOOK LIKE A MONSTER WITH ALL THE QUESTIONS LUCY WILLIAMSON WAS ASKING, BUT LITTLE DID THEY KNOW THEY WERE BEING FILMED TO. THIS IS THE FULL BBC INTERVIEW THAT THE BBC HAS TAKEN DOWN OF THE INTERNET THEMSELVES.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.