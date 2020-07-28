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Strangeways Author Neil Samworth on Across the Pond - Prison Fight Stories & Prison Reform
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Sam livestreams me from Yorkshire, England. Today we are talking #COVID, prison reform and his book, "Strangeways".
Neil ‘Sam’ Samworth spent eleven years working as a prison officer in HMP Manchester, aka Strangeways. A tough Yorkshireman with a soft heart, Sam had to deal with it all – gangsters and gangbangers, terrorists and psychopaths, addicts and the mentally ill. Men who should not be locked up and men who should never be let out.
As staffing cuts saw Britain’s prison system descend into crisis, the stress of the job – the suicides, the inhumanity of the system, and one assault too many - left Sam suffering from PTSD. This raw, searingly honest memoir is a testament to the men and women of the prison service and the incredibly difficult job we ask them to do.
Neil Samworth worked as a prison guard at HMP Strangeways for 11 years. The horrors within left Sam with PTSD.
https://twitter.com/SamworthNeil
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Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Strangeways-Prison-Officers-Neil-Samworth/dp/1509883541
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Strangeways-Prison-Officers-Neil-Samworth/dp/150988355X/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=strangeways+neil+samworth&qid=1592540726&sr=8-1
Waterstones : https://www.waterstones.com/book/strangeways/neil-samworth/9781509883554
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My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
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#hmpstrangeways #strangeways #hmp #hermajestysprison #hmpwakefield #neilsamworth #samworth #samsamworth #prisonreform #prisonactivism #prisonactivist #prisonguard #prisonguardstories #prisonguardstory #thegeebrothers #dannygee #darrengee #dannygeevs10guards #addyadds #adakin
Neil ‘Sam’ Samworth spent eleven years working as a prison officer in HMP Manchester, aka Strangeways. A tough Yorkshireman with a soft heart, Sam had to deal with it all – gangsters and gangbangers, terrorists and psychopaths, addicts and the mentally ill. Men who should not be locked up and men who should never be let out.
As staffing cuts saw Britain’s prison system descend into crisis, the stress of the job – the suicides, the inhumanity of the system, and one assault too many - left Sam suffering from PTSD. This raw, searingly honest memoir is a testament to the men and women of the prison service and the incredibly difficult job we ask them to do.
Neil Samworth worked as a prison guard at HMP Strangeways for 11 years. The horrors within left Sam with PTSD.
https://twitter.com/SamworthNeil
https://www.facebook.com/SamworthNeil/
https://www.facebook.com/neil.samworth
Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Strangeways-Prison-Officers-Neil-Samworth/dp/1509883541
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Strangeways-Prison-Officers-Neil-Samworth/dp/150988355X/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=strangeways+neil+samworth&qid=1592540726&sr=8-1
Waterstones : https://www.waterstones.com/book/strangeways/neil-samworth/9781509883554
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
#hmpstrangeways #strangeways #hmp #hermajestysprison #hmpwakefield #neilsamworth #samworth #samsamworth #prisonreform #prisonactivism #prisonactivist #prisonguard #prisonguardstories #prisonguardstory #thegeebrothers #dannygee #darrengee #dannygeevs10guards #addyadds #adakin
Keywords
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