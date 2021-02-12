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IS NATURAL IMMUNITY LOWERING COVID CASES?
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153 views • February 12, 2021
IS NATURAL IMMUNITY LOWERING COVID CASES?
Despite the WHO’s attempt to redefine ‘natural herd immunity,’ the term has suddenly reappeared in the news cycle to explain the 55% drop in #Coronavirus cases this last month. A study in India revealed over half of the residents in its capital city already have antibodies, the majority of whom were never infected. Hasn’t The HighWire been saying this all along?
#WHO #COVID19 #NaturalHerdImmunity #GreatBarringtonThree #India #Antibodies #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Despite the WHO’s attempt to redefine ‘natural herd immunity,’ the term has suddenly reappeared in the news cycle to explain the 55% drop in #Coronavirus cases this last month. A study in India revealed over half of the residents in its capital city already have antibodies, the majority of whom were never infected. Hasn’t The HighWire been saying this all along?
#WHO #COVID19 #NaturalHerdImmunity #GreatBarringtonThree #India #Antibodies #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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