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Freedom Convoy: Government Narrative vs. Independent Journalism
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11 views • February 19, 2022
Rebel News. 2-17-2022
True North's Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant to discuss the Emergencies Act that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked to deal with the Freedom Convoy. With the government pushing a clear narrative, the scenes presented by independent journalists on the ground tell a different story.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3I2GkWe
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv7a12-freedom-convoy-government-narrative-vs.-independent-journalism.html
True North's Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant to discuss the Emergencies Act that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked to deal with the Freedom Convoy. With the government pushing a clear narrative, the scenes presented by independent journalists on the ground tell a different story.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3I2GkWe
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv7a12-freedom-convoy-government-narrative-vs.-independent-journalism.html
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