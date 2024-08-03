Labels They Could Save Your Life or at Least Your Carpet

Labels; I have a problem, actually several, that just drives my wife crazy?

I do all the shopping in our house, and when I go grocery shopping, I never read labels, I know what the package looks like so I just grab it?

Sometimes there is some fine print and you don’t always get what you intended , and sometimes I come home with the incorrect item?

Banana Twinkies, My wife took a big bite and spit it out all over the living room!Jalapeno pickles, Sugar free anything, my list is endless?

A friend brought over some Coke the other day, Wife took a big drink and about barfed, it was (Spicy) looked exactly the same as regular? It’s coke leave it alone?