Labels They Could Save Your Life or at Least Your Carpet
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
34 followers
5 views • 9 months ago

Labels; I have a problem, actually several, that just drives my wife crazy?

 

I do all the shopping in our house, and when I go grocery shopping, I never read labels, I know what the package looks like so I just grab it?

 

 Sometimes there is some fine print and you don’t always get what you intended , and sometimes I come home with the incorrect item?

 

Banana Twinkies, My wife took a big bite and spit it out all over the living room!Jalapeno pickles, Sugar free anything, my list is endless?

 

A friend brought over some Coke the other day, Wife took a big drink and about barfed, it was (Spicy) looked exactly the same as regular? It’s coke leave it alone?

