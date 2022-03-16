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Ukraine the Real Story - Russell Bentley in the Donbass, Interview - Israeli News Live 031522
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140 views • March 16, 2022
Ukraine the Real Story by Israeli News Live on YouTube.
Ukraine the Real Story and will this war spread across Europe?
Where to find Russell.
https://vk.com/donbasstexac
Telegram - https://t.me/TXDPR
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/V8U24lXpO54y/
Human aid - www.donbasshumaid.com
Ukraine the Real Story and will this war spread across Europe?
Where to find Russell.
https://vk.com/donbasstexac
Telegram - https://t.me/TXDPR
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/V8U24lXpO54y/
Human aid - www.donbasshumaid.com
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