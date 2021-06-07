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FiresideFrens ep 10 with Ryan and Paul Revere
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2 views • June 07, 2021
The FIRMAMENT
FIR MAM ENT
pre requsite
https://www.invidio.us/watch?v=L5n85IzBT1I
Fermetned foods fight the devil bugs inside of us, did somebody say nano bots?
the bugs who eat AL ?
dlive 1:52:00 guy sas boom with two QQ :)
dlive-83056406+xMGjm58Wg
A CROWNED serpent running rampently on earth Y
$atan ^
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/german-doctor-links-nano-aluminum-glyphosate-and-parasites/
60% down photo of tape worm head
DR Klinghardt https://browse.startpage.com/do/show_picture.pl?l=english&;rais=1&oiu=https%3A%2F%2Fklinghardtinstitute.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2015%2F06%2FHOME-PAGE-The5LevelsofHealing2.png&sp=47996a67b32b756c8e9591765751a208&t=default
search on wiki lead me to another klinghardt
Runs an institute name Sophia !
break down of Sophia
VIA WIKI
Sophia
Sophia_(Gnosticism)
Sophia_(journal)
https://link.springer.com/journal/volumesAndIssues/11841
http://www.klinghardtacademy.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel_of_Marcion
all roads lead to relgious text
Matthias Klinghardt
matthias-klinghardt
https://vridar.org/tag/matthias-klinghardt/
http://www.librarything.com/work/222113The Case Against Q this form 2002?
and its BIBLICAL
WHICH WONT OPEN IT FORBIDDEN?
http://www.librarything.com/work/172241/book/7606603
http://www.librarything.com/work/222113
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?search=klinghardt&;title=Special:Search&go=Go&ns0=1
https://forums.prohealth.com/forums/index.php?threads/mycoplasma-engineered-blamed-for-aids-cancer-cfs-ms-cjd-and.157150/
http://www.librarything.com/work/172241/book/7606603
https://nexusmagazine.com/product/mycoplasma-and-neurosystemic-diseases/?v=7516fd43adaa
watch
PART 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1336&;v=j2a9tN_KFyI&feature=emb_logo
time 22:22 deal with the devil?
18:50 ice man had 27 genes now it has 800 man made !!!
5300 i=years ago found in austria with lime disease
https://drhyman.com/blog/2010/05/19/how-to-rid-your-body-of-mercury-and-other-heavy-metals-a-3-step-plan-to-recover-your-health/
http://www.klinghardtacademy.com/Articles-with-Protocols/DMPS-Challenge.html
aids minor lyme dis candida follows mercury
25:45 mobilizes our gate keepers??
5858 salt !!! kills them
3445 we are entering a dream world that could turn out really good or turn out really bad
dr-al-emondi
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-07-10
next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology
https://braininitiative.nih.gov
https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-03-04-spirulina-boost-type-1-interferon-response-to-fight-rna-viral-infections-coronavirus-science.html
1999-v14n01-p049.shtml
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plasmapheresis
^ parasites
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26481763
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4agqzj/deep-space-object-orbiting-earth-mini-moon
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8398931
rat infertillity
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31607599
vaxx interference
FIR MAM ENT
pre requsite
https://www.invidio.us/watch?v=L5n85IzBT1I
Fermetned foods fight the devil bugs inside of us, did somebody say nano bots?
the bugs who eat AL ?
dlive 1:52:00 guy sas boom with two QQ :)
dlive-83056406+xMGjm58Wg
A CROWNED serpent running rampently on earth Y
$atan ^
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/german-doctor-links-nano-aluminum-glyphosate-and-parasites/
60% down photo of tape worm head
DR Klinghardt https://browse.startpage.com/do/show_picture.pl?l=english&;rais=1&oiu=https%3A%2F%2Fklinghardtinstitute.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2015%2F06%2FHOME-PAGE-The5LevelsofHealing2.png&sp=47996a67b32b756c8e9591765751a208&t=default
search on wiki lead me to another klinghardt
Runs an institute name Sophia !
break down of Sophia
VIA WIKI
Sophia
Sophia_(Gnosticism)
Sophia_(journal)
https://link.springer.com/journal/volumesAndIssues/11841
http://www.klinghardtacademy.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel_of_Marcion
all roads lead to relgious text
Matthias Klinghardt
matthias-klinghardt
https://vridar.org/tag/matthias-klinghardt/
http://www.librarything.com/work/222113The Case Against Q this form 2002?
and its BIBLICAL
WHICH WONT OPEN IT FORBIDDEN?
http://www.librarything.com/work/172241/book/7606603
http://www.librarything.com/work/222113
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?search=klinghardt&;title=Special:Search&go=Go&ns0=1
https://forums.prohealth.com/forums/index.php?threads/mycoplasma-engineered-blamed-for-aids-cancer-cfs-ms-cjd-and.157150/
http://www.librarything.com/work/172241/book/7606603
https://nexusmagazine.com/product/mycoplasma-and-neurosystemic-diseases/?v=7516fd43adaa
watch
PART 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1336&;v=j2a9tN_KFyI&feature=emb_logo
time 22:22 deal with the devil?
18:50 ice man had 27 genes now it has 800 man made !!!
5300 i=years ago found in austria with lime disease
https://drhyman.com/blog/2010/05/19/how-to-rid-your-body-of-mercury-and-other-heavy-metals-a-3-step-plan-to-recover-your-health/
http://www.klinghardtacademy.com/Articles-with-Protocols/DMPS-Challenge.html
aids minor lyme dis candida follows mercury
25:45 mobilizes our gate keepers??
5858 salt !!! kills them
3445 we are entering a dream world that could turn out really good or turn out really bad
dr-al-emondi
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-07-10
next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology
https://braininitiative.nih.gov
https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-03-04-spirulina-boost-type-1-interferon-response-to-fight-rna-viral-infections-coronavirus-science.html
1999-v14n01-p049.shtml
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plasmapheresis
^ parasites
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26481763
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4agqzj/deep-space-object-orbiting-earth-mini-moon
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8398931
rat infertillity
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31607599
vaxx interference
Keywords
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