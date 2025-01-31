© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Update: Newly surfaced footage captures the moment of the Washington collision that claimed the lives of 67 people.
Appears that he headed straight for the plane?
This was on Twitter, @US Homeland Security News @defense_civil25:
https://x.com/defense_civil25/status/1885302329404010957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1885302329404010957%7Ctwgr%5E86520e491d72b236eaa3d98fe1d395f8ad65484b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5921285%2Fpg1