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[Jun 25, 2019] A PARK CLAIMS 7 STATES HAVE BEEN SEEN FROM HERE! IS THIS POSSIBLE ON A GLOBE? [FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS]
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55 views • August 14, 2021
The footage in this video was captured by D.R. Lee and his channel can be found here: https://youtube.com/user/drlee655
A huge thank you to the Father for working this out! Stop by and tell him and Dave thanks for their work and sharing it with us!
After uploading this video, I was looking for things on the Lookout Mountain site that verify VA being seen from Lookout Mountain, but from what I've gathered, there were only eye witness accounts from various viewing tools before the area industrialized and had cleaner air. However, there were no pictures that I could find as the mountains vanish behind the atmosphere/atmosplane and smog. Due to the topography of the area and the industrial revolution, Chattanooga TN became one of the most polluted places in the US as the surrounding mountains and ridges slow most pollution from blowing away like most places. This factor causes sight distances to be lower now, but I believe with the right tools and conditions the eye witness accounts could be verified with pictures. Infrared filters have yet to be used here and I don't know of anyone who has tried really hard to capture Cumberland Gap from here.
You can see from the footage in the video that the distant mountains weren't dropping below curve, but were instead vanishing into the sky as the atmosplane was hindering the view. I will share more info as I find it.
If you would like to support our travels, ministry, and or construction of a new work space, you can donate here: https://paypal.me/supportFEB
If not, we appreciate your prayers and love as they have helped bring us to where we are.
WHY THEY LIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQaa3uTCjbo
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ax6ytIWlIY4&;t=1085s
FIRMAMENT CAPTURED ON VIDEO
https://youtube.com/watch?v=vSCwiQWzMa0&;t=468s
Beyond Horizons World Record of 275 miles https://tinyurl.com/PicGaspardWB
1200 Miles by JTolan Media 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hobnOTKIjWE&;t=620s
Phuket Word Curve Experiement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmwg4kKDhec&;t=26s
Wide Awake "Illusion of a sunset"
https://youtube.com/watch?v=6fnbYhF7j2U
Sunset Experiment with transparencies by Research Royal Life
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ga_-FvaUT10&;t=1s
Rob Skiba's Atmospheric Lensing experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeo_-1h6qUc&;t=10sv=ybkgOD_4CTg
Sun circling Fairbanks, Alaska
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-JmBY4OJ50
North Celestial Pole Star Rotation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV8PVzPZcBk
Sun moving closer
https://youtube.com/watch?v=AnQLjgNSFSA&;t=241s
Missing Parallax by Patrick Shank
https://youtube.com/watch?v=msqstGvxd90&;t=60s
SUN RAY EXPERIMENTS by P-BRANE Channel
https://youtube.com/watch?v=b_ppPXChyTo&;t=350s
Video of Apollo Astronauts making fake pictures of earth that would eventually end up in the background of the moon images.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=mCHG6uJH5L8
Actornot on Wires @16:04 and invisible VR object glitch @18:17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nael3k1LWSc
Actornot Pulls on Wire Harness at 14:05
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV-X0NcG8Lc
Vanishing Solar Panels on Satellite @00:59
https://youtube.com/watch?v=t2wdNxCvLiw
SPACEX UFO and underwater satellite at @ 4:23
https://youtube.com/watch?v=fDJ6A-0jpkE
Pocket of Gravity
https://youtube.com/watch?v=5nAZ_idAUw8
Microphone stabs through Chris Hadfield’s neck
https://youtube.com/watch?v=srPs_l8lx-4
Actornot finds gravity and drops bolt in space
https://youtube.com/watch?v=N6qnujfYmC8
Star trails not matching movement of ISS at 3:41
https://youtube.com/watch?v=fVMgnmi2D1w
Actornot grows a scorpion tail at 6:21Credit FlatHeadPolitics for spotting this.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=8akgPBjkL-Y&;t=379s
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
A huge thank you to the Father for working this out! Stop by and tell him and Dave thanks for their work and sharing it with us!
After uploading this video, I was looking for things on the Lookout Mountain site that verify VA being seen from Lookout Mountain, but from what I've gathered, there were only eye witness accounts from various viewing tools before the area industrialized and had cleaner air. However, there were no pictures that I could find as the mountains vanish behind the atmosphere/atmosplane and smog. Due to the topography of the area and the industrial revolution, Chattanooga TN became one of the most polluted places in the US as the surrounding mountains and ridges slow most pollution from blowing away like most places. This factor causes sight distances to be lower now, but I believe with the right tools and conditions the eye witness accounts could be verified with pictures. Infrared filters have yet to be used here and I don't know of anyone who has tried really hard to capture Cumberland Gap from here.
You can see from the footage in the video that the distant mountains weren't dropping below curve, but were instead vanishing into the sky as the atmosplane was hindering the view. I will share more info as I find it.
If you would like to support our travels, ministry, and or construction of a new work space, you can donate here: https://paypal.me/supportFEB
If not, we appreciate your prayers and love as they have helped bring us to where we are.
WHY THEY LIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQaa3uTCjbo
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ax6ytIWlIY4&;t=1085s
FIRMAMENT CAPTURED ON VIDEO
https://youtube.com/watch?v=vSCwiQWzMa0&;t=468s
Beyond Horizons World Record of 275 miles https://tinyurl.com/PicGaspardWB
1200 Miles by JTolan Media 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hobnOTKIjWE&;t=620s
Phuket Word Curve Experiement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmwg4kKDhec&;t=26s
Wide Awake "Illusion of a sunset"
https://youtube.com/watch?v=6fnbYhF7j2U
Sunset Experiment with transparencies by Research Royal Life
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ga_-FvaUT10&;t=1s
Rob Skiba's Atmospheric Lensing experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeo_-1h6qUc&;t=10sv=ybkgOD_4CTg
Sun circling Fairbanks, Alaska
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-JmBY4OJ50
North Celestial Pole Star Rotation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV8PVzPZcBk
Sun moving closer
https://youtube.com/watch?v=AnQLjgNSFSA&;t=241s
Missing Parallax by Patrick Shank
https://youtube.com/watch?v=msqstGvxd90&;t=60s
SUN RAY EXPERIMENTS by P-BRANE Channel
https://youtube.com/watch?v=b_ppPXChyTo&;t=350s
Video of Apollo Astronauts making fake pictures of earth that would eventually end up in the background of the moon images.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=mCHG6uJH5L8
Actornot on Wires @16:04 and invisible VR object glitch @18:17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nael3k1LWSc
Actornot Pulls on Wire Harness at 14:05
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV-X0NcG8Lc
Vanishing Solar Panels on Satellite @00:59
https://youtube.com/watch?v=t2wdNxCvLiw
SPACEX UFO and underwater satellite at @ 4:23
https://youtube.com/watch?v=fDJ6A-0jpkE
Pocket of Gravity
https://youtube.com/watch?v=5nAZ_idAUw8
Microphone stabs through Chris Hadfield’s neck
https://youtube.com/watch?v=srPs_l8lx-4
Actornot finds gravity and drops bolt in space
https://youtube.com/watch?v=N6qnujfYmC8
Star trails not matching movement of ISS at 3:41
https://youtube.com/watch?v=fVMgnmi2D1w
Actornot grows a scorpion tail at 6:21Credit FlatHeadPolitics for spotting this.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=8akgPBjkL-Y&;t=379s
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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