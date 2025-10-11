Powerful Earthquake Hits Davao Oriental Philippines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck waters off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental at 9:43 a.m. local time on October 10, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
The tectonic quake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was centered 62 kilometers southeast of Manay, a coastal municipality in Davao Oriental.
