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Mi-28n Helicopters’ crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces Destroy military equipment and facilities of AFU. - 041722.
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200 views • April 17, 2022
Mi-28n helicopters’ crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroy military equipment and facilities of AFU
During the flight mission, the position of an anti-aircraft missile system of the AFU was detected and its crew fired on one of the helicopters.
▫️ The crew fired off thermal traps and performed an anti-missile manoeuvre, evading the missile.
Helicopter crew fired a missile at an enemy SAM position and destroyed it.
The crews also destroyed the camouflaged positions of AFU units in the wooded area.
During the flight mission, the position of an anti-aircraft missile system of the AFU was detected and its crew fired on one of the helicopters.
▫️ The crew fired off thermal traps and performed an anti-missile manoeuvre, evading the missile.
Helicopter crew fired a missile at an enemy SAM position and destroyed it.
The crews also destroyed the camouflaged positions of AFU units in the wooded area.
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