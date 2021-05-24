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Strong Evidence of Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election
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356 views • May 24, 2021
No matter which political party you stand for, everybody deserves an honest electoral process and unfortunately, this video shows strong evidence of anomalies and ballots manipulations that are frankly deemed to be fraudulent in the 2020 Presidential Election. See for yourself and make your own conclusion.
Then, I suggest you exercise your due diligence to obtain fair and honest election processes.
To learn more about, "WE the people" movement, the corupt politicians, the deep state, the MSM presstitutes, and more,
visit: https://x22report.com/
#TruthMatters
Then, I suggest you exercise your due diligence to obtain fair and honest election processes.
To learn more about, "WE the people" movement, the corupt politicians, the deep state, the MSM presstitutes, and more,
visit: https://x22report.com/
#TruthMatters
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